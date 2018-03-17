DC visits newly established Medical College Loralai

Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Muhammad Nassar Dotani said that provincial government was taking practical measures to provide basic facilities including health and education in respective areas of district. He said during visit to newly Medical College Loralai which construction was completed. He also inspected its class rooms, Library, auditorium, laboratory, staff room and other sectors of college. DC said establishment of High Court branch and Medical College would play an important role in development of Loralai district.

“Such institutions are not only useful for the area where they are established, but specialists doctors would produce for entire province and country”, DC added.—APP