DC visits flood-hit area

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Tahir Watto on Tuesday visited flood-affected-areas at Tehisl Pasrur and viewed arrangements being made by district government.

He directed his sub-ordinates to estimate loss of private and the government properties in the village of Pharang . A flood situation has been recorded in Nullah Daik which effected Tehsil Pasrur, however, no loss of life reported. DC said that the government would not leave alone to the people in the situation of flood. The locals informed the visitor about problems being faced after flood. A team of Rescue 1122 also accompanied with DC.

