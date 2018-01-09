DC urges medics to be courteous towards patients

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has stressed upon the doctors and paramedical staff in the District Headquarters Hospital Hafizabad to be courteous towards the patients and ensure best possible medical treatment. Addressing the physicians, surgeons and paramedical staff after making surprise visit to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad today, she said that that the newly-constructed emergency ward may be made functional on modern lines and ensure privacy to the female patients. She also said that she would not tolerate unnecessary local purchase of medicines in the presence of medicines in the store.