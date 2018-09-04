DC urges drives to educate parents about polio

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Murtaza Shaikh Monday asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to get anti-polio drops administered to their children during every national drive.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, he advised the District Health Officer Sukkur to properly manage the immunisation drives following the set strategy. The Deputy Commissioner asked that 100 per cent coverage should be ensured during the forthcoming anti-polio drive.—APP

