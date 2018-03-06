DC, TMO, TN arrested for misuse of authority

Shangla

National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB –KP) Monday arrested Ex-Deputy Commissioner Shangla Dildar Muhammad Danish presently working as Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan and three others including Tehsil Nazim, TMO and a contractor on charges of corruption and embezzlement of funds allocated for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged due to floods in District Shangla in year 2016.

The other accused included Muhammad Mansoor Haider, TMO Tehsil Purn, accused Imdadullah TOI, accused Raja Usman Ali, Tehsil Nazim Puran, Muhammad Hanif, Contractor and Yousaf Khan Senior Clerk. As per details, Deputy Commissioner Shangla received more than 537 Million from PDMA for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by floods due to rains in April, 2016.—APP