DC takes notice of polio campaign poor show

Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Khalid Ilyas has taken notice of the poor performance in the recent polio eradication campaign. Besides, directing the concerned authorities for the suspension of responsible u-pack chairmen, area incharges and heads of the teams he has also directed the deduction of 5 to 10 days salaries from them and conducting on inquiry and departmental action against them.

He issued these directives while presiding over an anti-polio meeting here in his Monday. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi, Sami-ur-Rehman, District Health Officer (DHO) Kohat, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other concerned authorities attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner warned that polio is a national issue and ruled out any compromise in this regard. Therefore, he warned of stern action against those showing poor performance in future and ruled out no leniency with anyone.

The meeting was told in detail about the upcoming four-day anti-polio campaign scheduled from April 9, 2018 and steps taken for the success of the drive. The Deputy Commissioner said that due to some doubts and confusion few people are reluctant to administer polio drops to their children irrespective of the fact that there is no harm in it both medically as well as from religious point of view and its only objective is to ensure health and secured future of children.—APP