DC stresses corona’s SOPs implementation

Our Correspondent Jhang

Deputy Commissioner FayYaz Ahmed Mohal has called upon all citizens to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to defeat the deadly virus.

He was addressing a meeting, attended by members of the peace committee, traders and common citizens here on Tuesday.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to ensure 50 per cent people sit in passenger buses and wagons during travel.

District Police Officer Sarfraz Khan Virak, Col Inam, Major Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Shahid Abbas Joyea and Muhammad Sarwer, Assistant Commissioner Qasim Gul, officers of health and other departments attended the meeting.

The DPO said that without cooperation of traders, implementation of corona-related SOPs was not possible.

District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) told the meeting that 40 beds had been allocated for corona patients in the DHQ hospital where over 150 oxygen cylinders were available.

Separately, DC Fayyaz Ahmed also visited fruit and vegetable market, along with DPO Sarfraz Virak, Col Inam of Pak Army, Assistant Commissioner Qasim Gul, Extra Assistant Director Riaz Ahmed and officers of market committee, to ensure implementation of the corona-related SOPs.

Talking to buyers there, he said everyone should use face-mask, wash hands regularly and observe social distancing for safety from virus. He also checked rates and quality of different items in the market.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others were injured in different road accidents here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that two motorcycles collided at Rasheed Chowk here. As a result, one woman, Manda Bibi, was injured.

Also, towo motorcycles collided at Faisalabad Road near Ittefaq Kanda in which two persons—Ittefaq and Muzaffar—were injured.