DC reviews anti-polio campaign DC reviews anti-polio campaign

Staff Reporter

Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joya along with the Assistant Commissioner visited Railway Station, Shah Colony and Jandiala Road area to review the ongoing anti-polio vaccination.

Talking to media on the occasion, the DC said that the five-day anti-polio drive is being carried out in the district and on the fourth day of the campaign, more than 2,000 polio teams across the district are going door-to-door to vaccinate children against the crippling disease.

During the campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate more than 653,000 children across the district, for which polio camps have also been set up by the district administration at various places.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the polio campaign was being monitored regularly to ensure that each and every child is vaccinated.

The deputy commissioner also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the polio workers and vaccinate their children to protect the future generations.