DC reviewed arrangements to cope any flood like situation in Leh

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Monday reviewed the arrangements to overcome any untoward situation in Nullah Leh before pre monsoon season. Chairing a meeting here at his office, he directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to respond any emergency and save the lives and property during flood like situation in Nullah. He directed the Rescue 1122, WASA, civil defence and health department to remain alert as Metrological Department has forecast heavy rains during the current week.

He directed the concerned officials to remove encroachments around Nullah Leh and other Nullahs, warning strict action be taken against those throwing waste in the Nullahs. Director Rescue 1122, Dr Abdul Rehman briefed the meeting that to cope with the anticipated deluge, Rescue 1122 had completed all arrangements before pre monsoon season ,adding training was being given to volunteers to meet any situation. The meeting was attended by Mayor Sardar Naseem, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate and officials of different departments.—APP