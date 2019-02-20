DC praises Education officials

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

The deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday has highly appreciated the officials of the education department for playing their role in improving the ranking of Sialkot district from 24 to 11, for second quarter, in the entire province.

While presiding over a meeting of the District Education Authority the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the officials of the education department for more hard work in order to further better the ranking of Sialkot district in next quarters under the monitoring of the indicators of Chief Minister’s Education Reform Road Map.

