DC pledges to improve education

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday determined to rank Sialkot within first five position in the classification of education institutes of Punjab Province under the program of Chief Minister Schools Reforms Road Map. He expressed these views while meeting with the officials of local education department at Govt. Girls High Secondary School Sialkot Cantt.

He said that the district government has evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure school attendance, visits of AEO and other facilities being provided in educational institutions. Bilal announced to remove the previous trend of Single Teacher Primary School and said at least three teachers have to work in primary schools. He said that at least two tablets would be provided to every primary school in order to provide students facility to use tablets. He warned AEO’s if they could not achieve targets within two months, they would be faced removal of services.

He stressed the need of coordination between AEO’s and other officers of education department to achieve the targets. He directed teachers and other officers of education department to work with dignity and honesty and helped out district government to achieve given targets.

