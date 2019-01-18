DC opens Sports Festival

Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Qurban Ali Magsi Friday said measures were being taken to improve sport activities for enhancing talented of youth through sports on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

He expressed these views while speaking at inauguration ceremony of Government of Balochistan All District Nasirabad Sport Cultural Festival 2019 where he inaugurated 10 days of Sport Cultural Festival at Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Cricket Stadium in Nasirabad district.

Chairman Municipal Committee Mir Ghulam Nabi Umarani, tribal leader Abdul Rauf Lehri, ASP Fehad Khosa, Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Ghulam Hussain Bhangar, DHO Nasirabad Dr. Abdul Manan Lakai, MS of hospital Dr, Ayaz Jamali, Sport officer Reheem Bakhsh Joya, tribal elder and a large number of players were present on the occasion.

He said incumbent provincial government had provided funds for betterment of sports at district levels in order to promote culture of sports for ensuring healthy society in the areas because sport was only sources that youth keep away from bad actions including drug addicts.

Commissioner said district level sports activities were important for local players and event could provide opportunities talented players to endorse them towards international games after improving their capabilities from advantage of practicing movement of sports. He said organizing of sport festival would also upgrade standard of games as district level, despite it would also increase encouraging of players.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp