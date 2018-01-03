DC to make Sialkot smoke free city

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Farrukh Naveed on Tuesday aimed to make Sialkot smoke free city like Islamabad and constituted District Implement and Monitoring Committee to implement Anti-Tobacco laws. He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of District Implement and Monitoring Committee for anti-Tobacco at his office. He informed that District Implement and Monitoring Committee for Anti-Tobacco would be headed by DC and ADCG would be acted as Secretary while DPO, CE District Counicl, CEO Health, CEO, Education, DD Social Welfare and others were its members.