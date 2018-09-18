DC Larkana directs police to ensure security during Muharram

KARACHI :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman

Siddiq Tipuh has directed police that effective security measures be

put in place on routes of mourning processions, Majalis and around residences of Ulemas and Scholars of all schools of thought.

He issued these directives while talking to Ulemas of various sects,

who called on him at DC office here Tuesday.

The Ulemas expressed satisfaction over the security plan and on

the security measures being taken by police. They assured the DC Larkana

of all out cooperation in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner called for strict implementation of the

Loud Speaker Act with the help of the volunteers of district and town

level peace committees.

A comprehensive and coordinated security plan has been made for

the holy month of Muharram, under which additional force would be

deployed on routes of mourning processions and venues of Majalis.

The police officials and other concerned officers were present

on the occasion.

