DC Khyber Green beat Khurram Shaheen 2-1 in Tabdeeli Football Cup

Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber Green advanced to next round after securing victories against Khurram Shaheen in the ongoing 2nd Tabdeele Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Friday. District Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players of both DC Khyber Green and Khurram Shaheen of Parachinar, Kurram District were introduced to him. Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan lauded the efforts of the organizing committee, specially Chairman Organizing Committee Shahid Khan Shinwari for holding the Cup wherein top 13 teams from all across Pakistan are taking part.

He said the government is very keen to have such like activities so that the youth and specially the youth who have the talent to come and exhibit their hidden talent.

He said District government has clear directives to District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch to hold as much activities as he can so that to bring the youth to healthy sports activities.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp