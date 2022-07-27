DC Karachi South passes away due to fire wounds

Dubai: Abdul Sattar Isani, the deputy commissioner (DC) for South Karachi, died in Dubai after suffering serious burns in a gas leaking fire.

Details indicate that Isani died from wounds after an 11-day battle.

Abdul Sattar Isani was flown in an air ambulance to Abu Dhabi for medical treatment. Following legal proceedings, the body of the DC South will be sent to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi’s DC south and an official of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) suffered severe burn injuries at a residence in Clifton. Initial reports claimed that an explosion caused the fire to start.

Police said the incident occurred at the residence of a mutual friend of DC South Abdul Sattar Isani and SRB official Masood Jehangir in Block-1 of Clifton. Soon after the incident, the officials were rushed to Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton.