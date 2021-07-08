DC issues SOPs on Eid-ul-Adha

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (r) Nadeem Nasir Thursday issued instructions to all concerned departments on eve of Eid-ul-Adha ensures sacrificial animal markets to be established outside city area with strict following of Coronavirus SOPs.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the directives of the provincial government regarding establishing sacrificial animals markets, Eid prayers, cleaning of area and provision of facilities to the people.

DC further said that special precaution should be taken for cleanliness on the occasion, use of masks at all public places is a must and implementation of SOPs should be ensured.

Highlighting the government directives, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the officers of TMAS, Cantonment Board and local government regarding establishing markets on the eve of Eid, SOPs and cleanliness.