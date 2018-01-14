DC inaugurates anti polio campaign

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tallat Mehmood Gondal inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign by vaccinating minors under 05 year of age.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Talat Gondal said with the coordinated efforts of various departments, no case of polio was still registered in Rawalpindi from last 07 years.

He said provision of healthy environment to masses was our foremost priority, however coordinated efforts were needed to make the campaign successful.

On the occasion, CEO health Muhammad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry briefed Anti-Polio Campaign will continue from 15 January to 19 January 2018, during which 8,40,000 children will be vaccinated.

He said 221 UC MOs and 496 Area-incharge had been appointed besides 2333 Mobile Teams and 287 Fixed Points and 119 Transit Points have been established.

CEO health further added that total 2739 teams had been designated for this task and health officer will monitor the progress of campaign and security of polio workers to be arranged as well.—APP