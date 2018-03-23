DC Gujranwala found dead

Gujranwala

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ahmed Tipu was found dead at his residence on Thursday. The initial report suggests that it could be a case of suicide, said the assistant medical superintendent (AMS) at the District Headquarters Hospital. ‘Upon commissioner’s request, when we reached the DC house, we found the body hanging from the fan,’ said the AMS, adding that the commissioner has been informed about the legalities of the post-mortem.

A police official told that Sohail Ahmed was residing with his parents. Tipu, who was appointed as deputy commissioner on December 11, 2017, has three daughters and son, who reside in Lahore. An FIR was registered at a local police station after Gujranwala’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu was found dead at his residence Thursday morning.

“We found the body hanging from a fan when after we reached the DC house upon the commissioner’s request,” the Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Gulzar had said. Tipu’s tied hands indicate that he may not have attempted to take his own life, Dr Gulzar stated, adding that it seemed like a rope or wire was twisted twice around the man’s neck [to suffocate him]. Samples collected from the body were forwarded to the laboratory and a final verdict on the cause of death will be given after the forensic lab issues its report. The postmortem was conducted, considering the possibilities of suicide, murder, and poisoning, said Dr Gulzar.—INP