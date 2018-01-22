DC gives compensation cheques to Indian firing victims

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Farrukh Naveed on Sunday distributed compensation cheaques among heirs of Shaheeds and injured due to unprovoked Indian Firing and shelling alongside Sialkot Working Boundary. He expressed these views while visiting CMH to see injured of Indian firing. He said that Punjab Government has distributed Rs. 700, 000 each to families of seven Shaheds and Rs. 75, 000 to each 16 severe injured and Rs. 25, 000 to each 14 minor injured.

He passed on special message of Punjab Chief Minister, in which, he condoled with the families of Shaheed and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life. He appreciated the bravery of civilians and said that coward Indian Army showed irresponsibility while targeting civilians. He condemned Indian firing on civilians in a strongest term and said that Punjab Government and district government stood with victims with all means.

He informed that district government has established four relief camps at Tehsil Sialkot and three at Tehsil Pasrur where all necessary facilities being provided to families of victims. He said that doctors were present at all relief camps round the clock to provide medical facilities to the people. He said that Rescue 1122 officials were performing their duties to assists victims. ADCG, Miasam Abbas and AC, Shahid Abbas were also present on the occasion.