DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

Staff Reporter

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app “Qeemat Punjab” or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, potato is available Rs 52 – 54 per kg, onion Rs 60 -62 per kg, Tomato Rs 26-28 per kg, Ginger Rs 332-338 per kg, Capsicum Rs 30-34 per kg, Cauliflower Rs 28-30 per kg, Brinjal Rs 24-26 per kg, Lady finger 70-74, Peas 44-48 per Kg, Reddish 15-18 per Kg, Fresh bean Rs 60 per kg, while fruits including Apple Rs 180-200 per kg, Guava Rs 100-120 per kg, Banana Rs 120-130 (dozen),Dates 190-200 Per Kg, Strawberry 110-130 per Kg and loquats 80-90 per Kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs 224 per kg and eggs 92 per dozen are available in open market.