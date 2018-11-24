DC for strict action against absent staff

Multan

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that monitoring officials were being deputed to check the duties of sanitary workers at union council level.

He said that sanitary workers who remained absent from duty would face strict action. He said this while paying visit to the city to review cleanliness arrangements here on Saturday.

The DC said that more recruitment was being made in the waste management company to improve cleanliness in city. He said that loader rickshaws and hand carts were being provided to sanitary staff to lift waste from walled city areas.—APP

