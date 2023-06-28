Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Hafizabad Abbas Sulqarnain said that use of narcotics is fatal habit and not only addicts persons ruined their own lives but the whole family also indulge in gruesome circumstances, while people who were engaged in keeping away our new generation from use of narcotics were the Messiah of the nation.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar arranged under auspices of Azmat Welfare Society Hafizabad and Muslim Institute University Hafizabad. Social Welfare Officer Madam Moaida Ishtiaq, Eddi Hafizabad Abdul Jabbar Insari and Mehmood Sadiq were also addressed the seminar.

ADCG said that it is a social issue and the whole society should play vital role for controlling menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and it is obligation of parents to monitor activities of their children to save their children from bad society. Later, a walk was also took out to create awareness among people about hazards of drug abuse and drug trafficking.