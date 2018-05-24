DC for implementing disabled job quota

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Wednesday directed the officials to observe the 3% quota of hiring disabled in recruitment. Chairing a meeting to review progress of hiring of disabled persons, he directed all departments to ensure that there is ramp along-with stairs in every government office in order to make it accessible for disable persons.

He assured full assistance to district government for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure and the remaining including WASA, RWMC and DC office are directed to ensure it at earliest.—APP