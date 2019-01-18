DC for collective efforts to make country polio free

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Umer Jhangir Thursday said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free. Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements,he directed health department to devise optimal plan for anti-polio campaign to be started from January 21.

Umer said that as environmental samples for polio virus tested positive consecutively, there is need to revise anti-polio plan on scientific basis.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas of the district which have been marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing. On the occasion Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Khalid briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of Government and WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,48,250 children below five years of age.

Sharing details of arrangement for Anti-Polio Campaign he said that 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 848,250 children less than five years in the district. The CEO said along-with all government initiatives, active participation of parents is needed to make the campaign successful.—APP

