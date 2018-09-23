DC for checking protective bunds

Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shokat Ali has directed the officers of department concerned to take necessary measures for the protection and safety of people during expected flood in the district. While presiding over a meeting held here on Sunday to review the arrangements about expected flood he also directed all Assistant Commissioners to check protective bunds of their areas.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed officials of different departments to do their homework for controlling the damages of flood water. He also directed Irrigation department’s officers to coordinate with other departments for better performance. Moreover, Rescue 1122 presented its emergency plan during expected floods in the district. Meanwhile, villagers living near River Jhelum and Chenab had been advised to migrate to safer places with their cattle.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 206,800 cusecs water from its various rim stations with inflow of 104,400 cusecs.—APP

