Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Tahir Watto on Thursday hinted to take stern action against all those drugs stores who did not possess drugs license or qualified staffers at drugs stores. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Quality Control Board here at DC Office. He directed all drugs inspectors to monitor all drugs stores of their areas to check drugs license and qualified staffers.

