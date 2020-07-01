DC flays sugar shortage report

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Naveed Shahzad Mirza has said that sugar is available at the rice of Rs.70 per kg and perception of shortage of sugar is totally wrong in the district Hafizabad. While talking to journalists at Hafizabad, today, he said that 12 special shops were setup in the district for ensuring provision of sugar in abundance. He said that special price magistrates were visiting markets and shops to check prices of essential commodities in the district. He said that strict action was being taken against those involved in artificial inflation without any discrimination. Deputy Commissioner said that 150 tons stock of sugar was exited in the district which was sufficient for meeting demand of the people.