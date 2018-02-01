DC, DSJ visited Sialkot Jail

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farrukh Naveed and District and Sessions Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan on Wednesday paid a visit to District Jail and ordered release of 18 prisoners of minor crime.

According to an official of District Jail Sialkot, the visitors also distributed gifts among the minors.

They visited women section of District Jail and ordered to solve their problems at earliest. They inquired about health of prisoners at Jail Hospital and directed doctors to pay fully attention on patients.