DC directs to set anti-polio target according to 2017 census

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Monday directed the District Health Authority (DHA) to set the target for anti-polio campaign according to latest census. Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive, he said that special arrangements should be made for those who refuse to administer the drops and also for unattended children.

He directed to devise a micro plan to make Polio campaign a success which will start from April 9.

The DC said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Talat said with the coordinated efforts of government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age.

He said along-with all government initiatives, active participation of parents is needed to make the campaign successful.

He also directed to carry out quality based CRC tests in high risk union councils of the twin cities, adding polio drops must be administered to children at bus terminals and railway stations of the city.—APP