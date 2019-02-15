DC directs to remain vigilant during anti-polio drive

Rawalpindi

Acting Deputy Commissioner Saima Younas on Friday said that no polio case has been detected in the district, but there is need to remain vigilant as environmental samples for polio virus tested positive consecutively.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, she said that during World Health Organization (WHO) market survey 1800 children were checked, out of which 1761 were found vaccinated.

Saima said polio was a national issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

On the occasion health officials briefed the meeting that during anti-polio drive in January 112,473 unattended children were recorded in Tehsils Murree, Gujar Khan,Taxila, Kotli Saytta, Kahuta and Kalarsyedan of the district out of which 61585 were covered on same day,8613 covered after seven days and 4091 were covered after 14 days.

The DC said along-with all government initiatives, active participation of parents is needed to make the campaign successful.

Meanwhile in-charge anti-polio drive District Health Authority Ch Muhammad Hussain said that a five-day polio drive would commence in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from February 18 to 25 as the environmental water samples tested positive for polio virus for last eight months consecutively.

He said that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area in-charges would administer polio drops to above 740,000 children less than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards area.—APP

