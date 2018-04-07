DC directs to launch crackdown on profiteers

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal has directed District Price Control Committee to conduct raids against shopkeepers involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

He made these directives while presiding a meeting here. The DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving the desired results. He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be strongly dealt with, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers. He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

He also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action to be taken against them according to law. According to price list, rice Rs. 50 per kg, Dal Chana Rs. 110 per kg, Dal Masoor Rs. 80 per kg, Dal Mash Rs. 100 per kg, Dal Mong Rs. 94 kg, White grain Rs 170 per kg has been fixed while Roti Rs 7 and Tandoori Nan at Rs 8 would be ensured to available in market.

In the meeting, rates of vegetables and fresh fruits were discussed. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat, ADC Revenue Mian Bahzad Adil, Assistant Commissioner Amber Gilani, AC Gujar Khan Mehreen Faheem, AC Ashr Iqbal, AC Kahuta Ansar Hayat, President Anjuman Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Piracha and officials were present.—APP