DC directs to implement anti-smog policy

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jhangir Friday directed all the departments concerned to implement the anti-smog policy in letter and spirit and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting to review the management and preventive measures regarding the control of smog, the Deputy Commissioner said that the environmental protection committees have been formed at District and Tehsil level to implement anti-smog policy, keeping in view the smog threat.

Assistant Commissioners would be the conveners at tehsil level committees while he himself would monitor the entire district, he added.

The DC said that the purpose of forming the committees to control the air pollution being exhausted from factories, brick kilns and burning of waste. He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.—APP

