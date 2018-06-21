DC directs to complete ongoing projects

Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore, Wali Khan here on Wednesday directed executive engineer buildings and roads (B&R) department to ensure completion of all ongoing projects within stipulated time.

Talking to media men, he said some of the developmental projects would be completed by the end of this year while others by mid of next year on which work was swiftly underway.“Astore is a peaceful district and its people are highly civilized and educated. I strictly instructed executive engineers B&R, water and power departments to complete all projects on time,” he said—APP