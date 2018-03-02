DC directs for surveillance of dengue sensitive areas

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Tallat Mehmood Godal Thursday directed all allied departments to make full surveillance and ensure instant case response in the areas where dengue larva is detected. He said that every single house should be checked and red sticker to be pasted on the houses with positive larva in order to sensitize people of that house, neighbors and health teams.

Tallat also ordered to devise a comprehensive plan for completing indoor and outdoor inspection as well as gathering data so that the areas which are ignored earlier might be given preferences.

Besides adopting all such preventive measures of destroying larva we also need to keep a vigilant eye on the reasons that make atmosphere favorable for dengue breeding, he added. While reviewing the activity report of all departments he marked them satisfactory and said that IRS activity is good which gives us the hope that we are ready to face and combat Dengue in this season. He also stressed upon the need to pay special attention to graveyards and waste stores.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Sohail Chaudary said the registration process has been completed in all three towns and indoor/outdoor dengue surveillance training is also accomplished. He further said micro plan for anti-dengue activities has also been devised.—APP