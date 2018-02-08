DC directs to set anti-polio target according to census

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Wednesday directed the District Health Authority (DHA) to set a target for anti-polio campaign according to latest census besides special arrangements be made for refusal and unattended children. Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive ,he directed to devise a micro plan to make Polio campaign a success which will start from February 12.

The DC said Polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

He informed that the environmental water samples taken from various areas of the city had tested negative for polio virus in November and December while report of the month of January had indicated positive virus in Dhoke Dalal area.

Talat said with the coordinated efforts of government and World Health Organization (WHO), polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set for vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age. He said along-with all government initiatives, active participation of parents was needed to make the campaign successful.

While briefing the meeting about arrangements, Chief Executive Officer(DHA) Sohail Chaudary said that during the campaign 2739 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would complete the task of vaccination. He informed the meeting that a total of 1624 refusal case were reported during the last drive out of which 1362 had been covered.—APP