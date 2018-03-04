DC directs to set anti-polio target according to 2017 census

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal directed the District Health Authority (DHA) to set the target for anti-polio campaign according to latest census besides special arrangements be made for refusal and unattended children.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive, he directed to devise a micro plan to make Polio campaign a success which would start from March 12.

The DC said Polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play effective role to make the country Polio free.

He informed that the environmental water samples taken from various areas of the city had tested negative for polio virus in November and December while report of the month of January had indicated positive virus in Dhoke Dalal area.

Talat said with the coordinated efforts of government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age.

He said along-with all government initiatives, active participation of parents was needed to make the campaign successful.

He also directed to carry out quality based CRC tests in high risk union councils of the twin cities, adding polio drops must be administered to children at bus terminals and railway stations of the city.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary informed the meeting that during the last drive total 1958 refusal cases were reported of which 1442 have been covered. He said that not available children recorded during this campaign were 106091 and after 14 days 103043 have been covered.—APP