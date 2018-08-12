DC directs livestock deptt to ensures animals check-up

Sargodha

The district government has issued directions to the Livestock and Dairy Development department to ensure proper monitoring of check-up of sacrificial animals at entry and exit points. Deputy Commissioner Muzafar Sial on Saturday chaired a meeting and directed officials to complete checking of animals. Deputy Director Livestock Dr Tanvir told the meeting that no case of Congo virus was observed in the district while strict checking was being made for check-up of cattle. The department had set up six check posts at entry points where livestock officials had been deployed and cattle were being sprayed, he added.

On an average over 400,000 sacrificial animals are slaughtered in the city on every Eidul Azha and out of total number of sacrificial animals around 250,000 are small animals i.e goats and sheep while the rest of them are big animals like cows, calves, camels etc, said an official of the city government. A survey of different sale points revealed that price of a normal size goat ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs60,000, a lamb/sheep from Rs25,000 to Rs55,000 and a cow/calf from Rs55,000 to Rs120,000 in most of the city markets.

A majority of customers visiting animal sale points said the government should control prices. Yasir Mehmood, a resident of Shadman, said prices of animals had been increased and demanded the government to chalk out a strategy to control high prices so that white-collar citizens could buy animals to fulfil their religious obligation.—APP

