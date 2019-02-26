DC directs crackdown against quacks

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi (DC) Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhwa Monday directed the officials of health department to take stern action against quacks and all those found involved in the Drugs Control Act violation.

Chairing a meeting of district health officials, he directed the officials to ensure availability of medicines at all hospitals and provide free of cost medicines to the patients visiting the government hospitals.

On the occasion, the health official briefed the meeting that 99 basic health units, eight rural health centers, seven tehsil headquarter hospital, seven dispensaries, six medical centers and 13 maternal and child health care centers were functioning in the district.

The official told the meeting that “safe kits” were being distributed among Barbers to avoid the spread of Hepatitis while registration of barbers were also underway.

He said steps were being taken to provide best health facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi, adding that completion of Video Link Conference room at district health authority office was also at final stage.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp