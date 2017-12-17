DC directs to complete all development schemes by Dec 31

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal directed all government departments to complete on-going development schemes by December 31. Chairing a meeting to review ongoing schemes here on Saturday, he said no delay in the approved schemes would be tolerated as required funds had already been transferred.

Gondal said “We are determined to provide the people better health, medical and education facilities for which various schemes have been initiated which on completion will benefit the people and help to improve their living standard.”

Briefing the meeting in detail about ongoing schemes, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor shared that a total of 269 schemes worth of 1141.067 million had been approved in NA-52, 53 for 2016-17 amongst whom 50 percent of the schemes had been completed and work on remaining is under progress.

Director Development and Finance Noureen Basheer, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor, CEO Education Authority Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq and heads of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.—APP