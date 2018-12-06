DC directs action against profiteers

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad, Amer Afaq while issuing necessary directives to district administration for launching raids against shopkeepers found involved in price hike, adulteration, selling of sub-standard stuff, and profiteering.

According to details, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner to ensure quality of edible items, the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Usman Ashraf visited Cantt Bazar and inspected number of shops, bakeries and hotels falling within the jurisdictional territory. He booked the violators under the law for over pricing, noncompliance of displaying the government price-lists and unhygienic condition of foods.

Usman, in order to ensure provision of health care facilities to the public, visited Police Hospital Abbottabad. He checked the attendance of staff, available facilities, cleanliness, wards, laboratory, equipment’s etc and issued necessary instructions to the management for improvement in service delivery to the ailing people.

Usman Ashraf was of the view that providing healthy, clean and hygienic food with reasonable prices to the general public was the need of the hour that’s why the administration is committed to ensure provision of quality of food and grocery items to the public at large.

