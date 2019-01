Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umer Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas jointly held an open Katcheri in Kallar Syedan on directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A large number of locals attended the open Katcheri and lodged complaints against the officers of district government and police. On the occasion, DC and CPO issued the directions to officers to solve the problems of complainants.—APP

