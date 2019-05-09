Raza Naqvi

Attock

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi has cancelled all the promotion and transfer orders of the teachers. All the teachers have been directed to report to their previous schools. DC Attock has also sought an explanation report from CEO Education Attock for not taking him (DC) into confidence before issuing promotion and transfer orders of more than one hindered teachers which included Primary and Elementary School teachers.

An officer of Education department wishing anonymity said that DC Attock was taken into confidence before issuing promotion and transfers orders and said that because of some misunderstanding between DC and CEO Education this happened and the issue will be resolved soon. The cancellation orders read that in a Departmental Promotion Committee meeting, promotion of Primary and Elementary School teachers were recommended/approved but before issuance of promotion and transfer orders the approval of Deputy Commissioner was mandatory but all this was done with out any intimation and prior approval. Besids cancellation of transfer orders, DC Attock has issued an explanation letter to CEO Education and directed him to clear his position with in seven days.