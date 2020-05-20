DC calls for timely measures to prevent dengue

Staff Reporter

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities here at his office Wednesday, he said that as the lockdown has been eased across the country to meet the public need, the efforts to control dengue should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus besides dealing with Covid-19 outbreak.

The DC asked health professionals to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Anwar directed the officials to remain vigilant and conduct visits on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue and Corona virus prevention in the areas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason.

He directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.