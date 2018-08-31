DC asks public to submit complaints online

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah while issuing necessary directives to the local administration has said that they should remove encroachments, unnecessary stops and speed breakers within the ambit of one week especially at Havelian City.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner, while issuing necessary directives to all the government institutions has said that no need to grant remission to those creating hurdles and problems just on way of common human beings. He directed the public at large to submit their complaints online by using KP citizen portal for which the KP chief secretary was already checking personally such complaints.

