DC announces measures to make fully functional tehsil Lora

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq on Wednesday announced measures for making the newly established Tehsil of Lora fully functional and directed the Tehsil officers, police and other departments to perform their duties with dedication. The DC also issued orders to shift both the Patwarkhana (Land Revenue Offices) from Abbottabad to Lora. He issued these orders while responding to the problems and complaints presented by the general people at open katcheri (court) held at Lora.

