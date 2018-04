Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Khan Gul Khan Kadoon and Musaddaq Khan Jadoon were elected President and general secretary of District Bar Association Abbottabad for the next term in the elections held here on Saturday.

Gul Khan Jadoon, re-eel ted for 2nd term where he got 250 votes against his rival Qazi Muhammad Azhar Advocate who secured 151 votes. For the sear of general secretary, Musaddaq Khan Jadoon got 236 votes against his rival Zafar Iqbal who got 162 votes.