DBA assures full coop to Ombudsman

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The President District Bar Association (DBA), Abbottabad, Khan Gul Khan Advocate while appreciating newly established office of the Federal Ombudsman at Abbottabad has assured full cooperation during a meeting held in DBA to Saif-ur-Rehman Adviser to Federal Ombudsman, Thursday. Beside, Iftikhar Khan Tanoli Advocate, Secretary DBA, Musaddaq Khan Advocate were present on the occasion.

DBA’s President Khan Gul Khan Advocate while appreciating newly set up of the office of Federal Ombudsman went on to say that the residents of entire divisional headquarter should take full benefit of such Ombudsman office set up by the present PTI’s rule free of cost at Abbottabad, divisional headquarter for the sake of public convenience.

He apprised public at large that there would be no need to engage any lawyer to defend any complaint filed in such court against any institutional misappropriation and bad behaviour to address the plights of all the individual complainants sans incurring even a single penny expenditures on them. Meanwhile, the Federal Ombudsman Regional Head, Khawaja Saif-ur- Rehman has informed the DBA’s President, Khan Gul Khan Advocate that soon after setting up of the office of Ombudsman since July 01, 2018.

Share on: WhatsApp