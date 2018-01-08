A few days into the new year..!

IT’S still just a few days since the new year crept into our lives, no lambasted its way through fireworks and parties, and as I lifted pen to paper, nay finger to key board, the pen and paper days are over, aren’t they? I wondered what I could put across today. What message for you my dear readers this morning?

I pondered awhile and what came so strongly to me were words spoken by writers of yore. Words meant to still and lift and inspire, words that have stood the test of time. These thoughts I give you this New Year’s Week:

“Sad is the day for any man,” says Philip Brooks, “when he becomes absolutely satisfied with the life he is living, the thoughts he is thinking and the deeds he is doing; when there ceases to be forever beating at the doors of his soul a desire to do something larger, when he seeks and knows he was meant and intended to do..!”

Says John Masefield: “Sitting still and wishing. Makes no person great. The Good Lord sends the fishing. But you must dig the bait.” Booker Washington shouts: “Success is to be measured not so much by the position one has reached in life, as by the obstacles which he or she overcomes while trying to succeed.”

Longfellow in measured tones whispers: “Not in the clamour of the street, Not in the plaudits of the throng. But in ourselves are triumph and defeat.” Ella Wheeler Wilcox beckons, she also has lines for you.

“One ship drives east and another west, With the self same winds that blow: ‘Tis not the set of the sails, and not the gales, Which decides the way we go. Like the winds of the sea are the ways of fate, As they voyage along through life

‘Tis the will of the soul, That decides its goal, And not the calm or the strife.” I end with lines penned by an unknown author: “Every morning this brand new year, Lean they arms awhile upon the windowsill of Heaven, And gaze upon the Lord…..Then with that vision in thy heart, Turn strong to meet the day..!”

With these words I wish you all not just a happy, meaningful year, but also a year when you put your best foot forward, when you strive to achieve the impossible, when your body wants to give up, but not your mind, when you feel you are not up to it, but you plod on, and then dear friends let these the words of the ones before us, ring and blaze a trail in our minds and remind us that in ourselves is triumph and defeat; not in circumstances, not in people around us, but in our own true selves, even as we gain strength by gazing on the vision of the Lord..!

