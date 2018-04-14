Day of trial, tribulation: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that today is the day of trial and tribulation for Pakistan and the whole nation when a national leader has been stopped from serving the country through a court judgment who had made the defense of the country impregnable and he was also thrice elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Giving his opinion about the lifelong disqualification of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan here today, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif is not the name of an individual only but, in fact, he symbolizes an ideology and philosophy having its foundations on the principles of public service, supremacy of the constitution and respect of the vote.

The PML-N President and Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif further said that he is of the opinion that leaders like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif do not require any traditional rank or position to guide and serve the political party as well as the people of Pakistan.

Despite this verdict, the party of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is well alive as the largest political party under his guidance and will continue to be in future as well. We have always believed in the supremacy of law and the neutrality of its arbiters, concluded the Chief Minister.